Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 96.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 61,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,099. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

