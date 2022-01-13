Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 90.8%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 47.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.