Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declines By 82.2%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 150,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,914. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
