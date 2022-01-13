Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declines By 82.2%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 150,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,914. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

