Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Drops By 83.3%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACII stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,643 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

