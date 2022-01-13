Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Grows By 4,220.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 4,220.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 10,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

