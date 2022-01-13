Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 4,400 ($59.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.65).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,799.21 ($51.57) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,330 ($45.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($57.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,654.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,779.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

In other news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($48.16) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,521.32).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

