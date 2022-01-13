Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.75) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 265 ($3.60) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43). The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,997.56). Insiders acquired 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 over the last three months.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

