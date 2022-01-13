Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.25) to GBX 1,200 ($16.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,132 ($15.37) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 986 ($13.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,142.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

