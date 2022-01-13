Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in December

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SHMUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

SHMUY traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427. Shimizu has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

