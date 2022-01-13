Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.97. 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.