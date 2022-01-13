Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 77.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,371. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

