SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

HWKN stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $820.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

