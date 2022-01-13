SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

