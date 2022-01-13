SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

