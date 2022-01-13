SG Americas Securities LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

