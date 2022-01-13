SG Americas Securities LLC Has $689,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 746,714 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

