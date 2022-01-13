SG Americas Securities LLC Has $674,000 Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 233.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of OrthoPediatrics worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $54.24 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

