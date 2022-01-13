SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 56.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

