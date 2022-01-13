Sether (SETH) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sether has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $484,614.02 and approximately $1,911.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.