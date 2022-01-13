Semux (SEM) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $11,120.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00186987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009904 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006551 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004896 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

