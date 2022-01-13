Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton Sells 1,200 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alistair Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 383,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,375. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

