SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Up 8.8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 8,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 385,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,046 shares of company stock worth $18,139,495.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

