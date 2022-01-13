SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 840,046 shares of company stock valued at $18,139,495.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

