Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

