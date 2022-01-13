Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 4.9%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.44. 6,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,731,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFR. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

