SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $74.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.78.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SEAS opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.29.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
