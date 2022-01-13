SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $74.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.