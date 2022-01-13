Seascape Capital Management Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

