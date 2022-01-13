Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 4.8%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.86 and last traded at $108.94. 37,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,833,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.39.

The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

