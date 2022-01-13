Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Shares Down 7.2%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 90,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 529,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

