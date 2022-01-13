Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

