SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

