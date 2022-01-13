Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.59.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 191,863 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

