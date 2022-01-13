Scotiabank Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$39.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

AGGZF stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

