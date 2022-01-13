Scotiabank Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$39.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.
AGGZF stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.