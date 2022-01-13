Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.11

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 236571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,524,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 781,122 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

