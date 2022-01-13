Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Invests $29.92 Million in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,556,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,000. Manulife Financial makes up 2.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Manulife Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,548. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

