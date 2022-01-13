Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises 4.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $57,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

