Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $144.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,420 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 10.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $144,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.70. 66,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.