Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE RCL opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

