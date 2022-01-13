Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 337 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.

Shares of CME opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.30. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.