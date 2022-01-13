Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 600,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $613.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $655.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

