Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 13.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 36.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southern by 84.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

