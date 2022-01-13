Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $308.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

