Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Up 4.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

About Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.