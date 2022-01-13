Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.28. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

STRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,180,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

