SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.93 ($157.87).

SAP opened at €122.26 ($138.93) on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a one year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

