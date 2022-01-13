Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

