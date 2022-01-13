Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Plans $0.02 — Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandstorm Gold stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

