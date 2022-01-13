Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Plans $0.02 — Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
NYSE SAND opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
