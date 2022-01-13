Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

