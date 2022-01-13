Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
