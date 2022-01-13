San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 11.1%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 102,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 38,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.