Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 846.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

